Twitter reacts to Clemson's NCAA tournament loss to McNeese
Fifth-seeded Clemson suffered a disappointing 69-67 defeat in their NCAA first-round matchup against 12th-seeded McNeese State on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers struggled offensively in the beginning, managing only 13 points in the first half. However, Clemson didn't give up and played to the final whistle after getting down by 24 points. Check out some of the reactions on X: So hard when it ends. CLEMSON WHAT HAPPPEEENNNDDUUUHHH pic.twitter.com/Ss2B9czlRQ March Sadness for Clemson fans 😬#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2VzgjjUghl Left it all out there 💔 pic.twitter.com/4HTkYSvXRI McNeese secures their first ever win in the NCAA tournament, eliminating 5 seed Clemson pic.twitter.com/U7tSBlCK4r McNeese State celebrates after taking down Clemson 69-67. Clemson’s season is over pic.twitter.com/0JrdBXdTtY UPSET ALERT 🚨 Will Wade is hyped! MCNEESE SHATTERS BRACKETS AND DREAMS WITH AN UPSET OVER CLEMSON 🔥 NO. 12 MCNEESE UPSETS NO. 5 CLEMSON 😱 We’ve got our first real upset of the NCAA Tournament as 12-seed McNeese takes down Clemson: pic.twitter.com/xr1lKCVNiS Clemson has drained its last three 3s and WHERE WAS THIS SHOOTING EARLIER? Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery: 43 Points need the sad Clemson Tiger mascot shaking his head gif ASAP 12-over-5 is back, baby. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8OuliQxBOf Really a shame that’s how this team will end its season and how several will end their Clemson careers. I informed Clemson alum Clelin Ferrell that his Tigers are getting rolled by McNeese. The Brad Brownell/Will Wade clashes for the next several years just got a whole lot more interesting. I said about 10 years ago that Clem should've hired Will Wade. Still feel that way...good season by Brownell though and happy the team didn't quit on him. He needs to go out and get some difference makers in the portal. "We're a football school" Haven’t seen Clemson’s offense this out of sorts since DJU was QB. What Mcneese is doing to Clemson should be illegal in 49 states The most entertaining matchup right now is comparing Gonzaga and Clemson's points scored. This one’s gonna make @OldTakesExposed’s next book. How bad has it been for Clemson? They put forth the worst performance by an ACC team in the first half of an NCAA tournament team in a generation (Wake Forest scored 10 vs. Butler in 2001), per @ESPNStatsInfo The lack of rebounding is baffling. The state of Louisiana owns Clemson I’ll give Will Wade credit for this: The shooting is what it is. McNeese takes out Clemson. pic.twitter.com/8n3Jj29tQH BREAKING: A federal judge has overturned the McNeese State win over Clemson. I’ll preface this statement by saying — #Clemson is not losing this game because of officiating.
Will forever remember the legacies and representation of Chase and Ian - Clemson Men through and through.
Immense pride in our players, coaches, fans and every aspect of this program.
A record setting season, in so many ways. Best is yet to come.…
Jaeden Zackery embraced by freshman Del Jones as the season comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/isalL8YArM
(12) McNeese completes the upset against (5) Clemson 😤#MarchMadness @McNeeseMBB pic.twitter.com/Lga7nfI35n
McNeese State holds on to beat Clemson and wins its first NCAA Tournament game in school history. pic.twitter.com/dE0mjqLokY
1.4M perfect brackets left out of 24M 😳 pic.twitter.com/slo66mWz5B
IT'S FIRST WIN IN TOURNAMENT HISTORY 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7dfFbLS84l
Everyone else: 19 points
Not the balanced attack Clemson hoped for today.
Just a shame.
"We're a football school."
- @Cle_Missile after seeing the Clemson score 😂 pic.twitter.com/P41sXJMJXt
God bless you, E-Mac. At least you’ve got a whole year to prepare yourself to be hurt again. https://t.co/RgnnEr1agF
Turning this game into an audition for a spot at NC State next year has certainly worked like a charm.
But Clemson isn’t even trying to box out on a lot of these defensive possessions.
To me, that’s the story of the game. Way too many second chances against a team without any true interior size.
My bracket is still perfect.
With that being said, what an embarrassing joke of an officiating crew we have on our hands here in Providence.
This is a complete and utter joke.
So hard when it ends.
CLEMSON WHAT HAPPPEEENNNDDUUUHHH pic.twitter.com/Ss2B9czlRQ— CFB Home (@CFBHome) March 20, 2025
March Sadness for Clemson fans 😬#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2VzgjjUghl— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2025
Left it all out there 💔 pic.twitter.com/4HTkYSvXRI— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 20, 2025
McNeese secures their first ever win in the NCAA tournament, eliminating 5 seed Clemson pic.twitter.com/U7tSBlCK4r— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 20, 2025
McNeese State celebrates after taking down Clemson 69-67.
Clemson’s season is over pic.twitter.com/0JrdBXdTtY— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 20, 2025
UPSET ALERT 🚨
Will Wade is hyped!
MCNEESE SHATTERS BRACKETS AND DREAMS WITH AN UPSET OVER CLEMSON 🔥
NO. 12 MCNEESE UPSETS NO. 5 CLEMSON 😱
We’ve got our first real upset of the NCAA Tournament as 12-seed McNeese takes down Clemson: pic.twitter.com/xr1lKCVNiS— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 20, 2025
Clemson has drained its last three 3s and WHERE WAS THIS SHOOTING EARLIER?— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 20, 2025
Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery: 43 Points
need the sad Clemson Tiger mascot shaking his head gif ASAP— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 20, 2025
12-over-5 is back, baby.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 20, 2025
#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8OuliQxBOf— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 20, 2025
Really a shame that’s how this team will end its season and how several will end their Clemson careers.
I informed Clemson alum Clelin Ferrell that his Tigers are getting rolled by McNeese.
The Brad Brownell/Will Wade clashes for the next several years just got a whole lot more interesting.— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 20, 2025
I said about 10 years ago that Clem should've hired Will Wade. Still feel that way...good season by Brownell though and happy the team didn't quit on him. He needs to go out and get some difference makers in the portal.— QT (@QuackingTiger) March 20, 2025
"We're a football school"
Haven’t seen Clemson’s offense this out of sorts since DJU was QB.— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 20, 2025
What Mcneese is doing to Clemson should be illegal in 49 states— Mintzy (@StoolMintzy) March 20, 2025
The most entertaining matchup right now is comparing Gonzaga and Clemson's points scored.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 20, 2025
This one’s gonna make @OldTakesExposed’s next book.
How bad has it been for Clemson? They put forth the worst performance by an ACC team in the first half of an NCAA tournament team in a generation (Wake Forest scored 10 vs. Butler in 2001), per @ESPNStatsInfo— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 20, 2025
The lack of rebounding is baffling.— QT (@QuackingTiger) March 20, 2025
The state of Louisiana owns Clemson— Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) March 20, 2025
I’ll give Will Wade credit for this:
The shooting is what it is.
McNeese takes out Clemson. pic.twitter.com/8n3Jj29tQH— nba paint (@nba_paint) March 20, 2025
BREAKING: A federal judge has overturned the McNeese State win over Clemson.
I’ll preface this statement by saying — #Clemson is not losing this game because of officiating.
