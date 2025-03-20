sports_football
Gregory Fisher - USA Today Sports
Gregory Fisher - USA Today Sports

Twitter reacts to Clemson's NCAA tournament loss to McNeese
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 8 hours ago

​Fifth-seeded Clemson suffered a disappointing 69-67 defeat in their NCAA first-round matchup against 12th-seeded McNeese State on Thursday afternoon.​

The Tigers struggled offensively in the beginning, managing only 13 points in the first half.

However, Clemson didn't give up and played to the final whistle after getting down by 24 points.

Check out some of the reactions on X:

