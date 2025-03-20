Twitter reacts to Clemson's NCAA tournament loss to McNeese

The Tigers struggled offensively in the beginning, managing only 13 points in the first half.

However, Clemson didn't give up and played to the final whistle after getting down by 24 points.

Check out some of the reactions on X:

So hard when it ends.



Will forever remember the legacies and representation of Chase and Ian - Clemson Men through and through.



Immense pride in our players, coaches, fans and every aspect of this program.



A record setting season, in so many ways. Best is yet to come.… — Graham Neff (@GrahamNeff) March 20, 2025

CLEMSON WHAT HAPPPEEENNNDDUUUHHH pic.twitter.com/Ss2B9czlRQ — CFB Home (@CFBHome) March 20, 2025

March Sadness for Clemson fans 😬#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2VzgjjUghl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2025

Left it all out there 💔 pic.twitter.com/4HTkYSvXRI — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 20, 2025

McNeese secures their first ever win in the NCAA tournament, eliminating 5 seed Clemson pic.twitter.com/U7tSBlCK4r — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 20, 2025

McNeese State celebrates after taking down Clemson 69-67.



Jaeden Zackery embraced by freshman Del Jones as the season comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/isalL8YArM — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 20, 2025

Clemson’s season is over pic.twitter.com/0JrdBXdTtY — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 20, 2025

UPSET ALERT 🚨



(12) McNeese completes the upset against (5) Clemson 😤#MarchMadness @McNeeseMBB pic.twitter.com/Lga7nfI35n — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2025

Will Wade is hyped!



McNeese State holds on to beat Clemson and wins its first NCAA Tournament game in school history. pic.twitter.com/dE0mjqLokY — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 20, 2025

MCNEESE SHATTERS BRACKETS AND DREAMS WITH AN UPSET OVER CLEMSON 🔥



1.4M perfect brackets left out of 24M 😳 pic.twitter.com/slo66mWz5B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2025

NO. 12 MCNEESE UPSETS NO. 5 CLEMSON 😱



IT'S FIRST WIN IN TOURNAMENT HISTORY 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7dfFbLS84l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2025

We’ve got our first real upset of the NCAA Tournament as 12-seed McNeese takes down Clemson: pic.twitter.com/xr1lKCVNiS — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 20, 2025

Clemson has drained its last three 3s and WHERE WAS THIS SHOOTING EARLIER? — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 20, 2025

Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery: 43 Points



Everyone else: 19 points



Not the balanced attack Clemson hoped for today. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 20, 2025

need the sad Clemson Tiger mascot shaking his head gif ASAP — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 20, 2025

12-over-5 is back, baby. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 20, 2025

Really a shame that’s how this team will end its season and how several will end their Clemson careers.



Just a shame. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 20, 2025

I informed Clemson alum Clelin Ferrell that his Tigers are getting rolled by McNeese.



"We're a football school." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 20, 2025

The Brad Brownell/Will Wade clashes for the next several years just got a whole lot more interesting. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 20, 2025

I said about 10 years ago that Clem should've hired Will Wade. Still feel that way...good season by Brownell though and happy the team didn't quit on him. He needs to go out and get some difference makers in the portal. — QT (@QuackingTiger) March 20, 2025

"We're a football school"

- @Cle_Missile after seeing the Clemson score 😂 pic.twitter.com/P41sXJMJXt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 20, 2025

Haven’t seen Clemson’s offense this out of sorts since DJU was QB. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 20, 2025

What Mcneese is doing to Clemson should be illegal in 49 states — Mintzy (@StoolMintzy) March 20, 2025

The most entertaining matchup right now is comparing Gonzaga and Clemson's points scored. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 20, 2025

This one’s gonna make @OldTakesExposed’s next book.



God bless you, E-Mac. At least you’ve got a whole year to prepare yourself to be hurt again. https://t.co/RgnnEr1agF — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 20, 2025

How bad has it been for Clemson? They put forth the worst performance by an ACC team in the first half of an NCAA tournament team in a generation (Wake Forest scored 10 vs. Butler in 2001), per @ESPNStatsInfo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 20, 2025

The lack of rebounding is baffling. — QT (@QuackingTiger) March 20, 2025

The state of Louisiana owns Clemson — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) March 20, 2025

I’ll give Will Wade credit for this:



Turning this game into an audition for a spot at NC State next year has certainly worked like a charm. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 20, 2025

The shooting is what it is.



But Clemson isn’t even trying to box out on a lot of these defensive possessions.



To me, that’s the story of the game. Way too many second chances against a team without any true interior size. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) March 20, 2025

McNeese takes out Clemson. pic.twitter.com/8n3Jj29tQH — nba paint (@nba_paint) March 20, 2025

BREAKING: A federal judge has overturned the McNeese State win over Clemson.



My bracket is still perfect. — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) March 20, 2025