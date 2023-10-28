|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to NC State
Clemson fell 24-17 to North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers have lost four games in the season for the first time since 2011. The 2-4 record in the ACC is the worst start in league play since 1998. Check out some of the social media reactions to Clemson's fourth loss of the season: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on Oct. 17: “Honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games & lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full.” Mission accomplished: Tigers are 0-2 since then & drop to 7-7 in last 14 games What more is there to say about Clemson? Just an average, run of the mill team. But this is revealing via @ESPNStatsInfo This is the first time over the last 20 seasons that Clemson has lost multiple games in a season after outgaining its opponent by 100 yards or more. What needs to be done @ClemsonTom ? What is worse? Following NC State's win over Clemson @chip_patterson is now 6-18 on moneyline sprinkles for +2.35 units. #BangersOnly That play convinced me. Clemson is 4-4. Unbelievable. Down goes Clemson. They bad. Clemson has lost 4 games in a season for the first time since 2011 pic.twitter.com/1wyx9d2cbL Clemson is officially in need of CPR. Well Clemson it was a nice run Steve Smith on College GameDay said NC State was getting ready for basketball season. https://t.co/X011Vd07qf 111 days til Clemson Baseball Clemson losses 24-17. That's 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the ACC...hosting Notre Dame next week. The hallways are dead quiet in the visiting area @Chris_Womack @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/pmw9VOoLYr Clemson losing to the worst NC State team in some time on the CW is the peak comedy that college football has to offer Clemson gave itself a chance late but the Tigers are now 4-4 with some tough games remaining, including next week against Notre Dame. Nothin like NC State rushing three and getting pressure multiple times late. #Clemson is 8-7 in their last 15 games with upcoming games against #ND and #UNC in the next 3 weeks. People love to hate on Dave Doeren, but here we are dominating another game over Clemson as 10 point underdogs Clemson is now 3-6 in its last 9 games against Power 5 teams… insane. For the first time since 2010, Clemson will not have a 10-win season and the State of South Carolina just ain't havin' a great season pic.twitter.com/45EVUuJChB Last 14 games… #Clemson is irrelevant in football for the first time in ages. This is kinda astonishing. Clemson lost at NC State today, 24-17, despite outgaining the Wolfpack, 364-202. Text from a Gamecock friend: Dabo Swinney: "Maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon."
I think I have seen enough of #2 at QB for Clemson.
Clemson going 4-4 on the season or losing on the CW?
Cade is not the answer. Zero pocket awareness, zero game awareness. Almost tried to run for it and crossed the line of scrimmage--had to have the sideline yell at him to throw it.
Pathetic loss and Clemson is 4-4.
Hello Tommy West. Blow it up.
NC State will drop the Tigers to 2-4 in the ACC and 4-4 overall.
Clemson got the ball at its own 8 with 4:23 left and only made it to the NC State 48. Needed more sense of urgency on the final drive.
If you can't block 5 on 3...well that seems to be quite the indictment. pic.twitter.com/FpuawMmYUB
Consistently competitive, give him some damn respect
Florida State: 14-0
Clemson: 7-7 pic.twitter.com/Ah9w805pQS
The Tigers are now 117-4 under Dabo Swinney when outgaining their opponents by at least 100 yards.
Three of those losses have taken place over the last 12 months. pic.twitter.com/trfrEuB1Hj
"Clemson-South Carolina game to air on Cartoon Network this year."
The Clemson bandwagon: pic.twitter.com/t3gyrC5CES
