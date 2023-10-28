BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to NC State

Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 28 17:28

Clemson fell 24-17 to North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers have lost four games in the season for the first time since 2011. The 2-4 record in the ACC is the worst start in league play since 1998.

Check out some of the social media reactions to Clemson's fourth loss of the season:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to NC State
Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to NC State
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
WATCH: Clemson players react to NC State loss
WATCH: Clemson players react to NC State loss
WATCH: David Hood postgame recap after Clemson's loss to NC State
WATCH: David Hood postgame recap after Clemson's loss to NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week