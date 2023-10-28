Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to NC State

The Tigers have lost four games in the season for the first time since 2011. The 2-4 record in the ACC is the worst start in league play since 1998.

Check out some of the social media reactions to Clemson's fourth loss of the season:

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on Oct. 17: “Honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games & lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full.” Mission accomplished: Tigers are 0-2 since then & drop to 7-7 in last 14 games — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 28, 2023

What more is there to say about Clemson? Just an average, run of the mill team. But this is revealing via @ESPNStatsInfo This is the first time over the last 20 seasons that Clemson has lost multiple games in a season after outgaining its opponent by 100 yards or more. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 28, 2023

What needs to be done @ClemsonTom ?



I think I have seen enough of #2 at QB for Clemson. — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) October 28, 2023

What is worse?



Clemson going 4-4 on the season or losing on the CW? — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 28, 2023

Following NC State's win over Clemson @chip_patterson is now 6-18 on moneyline sprinkles for +2.35 units. #BangersOnly — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 28, 2023

That play convinced me.



Cade is not the answer. Zero pocket awareness, zero game awareness. Almost tried to run for it and crossed the line of scrimmage--had to have the sideline yell at him to throw it.



Pathetic loss and Clemson is 4-4.



Hello Tommy West. Blow it up. — QT (@QuackingTiger) October 28, 2023

Clemson is 4-4. Unbelievable. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 28, 2023

Down goes Clemson. They bad. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 28, 2023

Clemson has lost 4 games in a season for the first time since 2011 pic.twitter.com/1wyx9d2cbL — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 28, 2023

Clemson is officially in need of CPR.



NC State will drop the Tigers to 2-4 in the ACC and 4-4 overall. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 28, 2023

Well Clemson it was a nice run — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 28, 2023

Steve Smith on College GameDay said NC State was getting ready for basketball season. https://t.co/X011Vd07qf — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) October 28, 2023

111 days til Clemson Baseball — Nachos & Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) October 28, 2023

Clemson losses 24-17. That's 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the ACC...hosting Notre Dame next week. The hallways are dead quiet in the visiting area @Chris_Womack @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/pmw9VOoLYr — Marvin Parker Jr. (@suscmarvin) October 28, 2023

Clemson losing to the worst NC State team in some time on the CW is the peak comedy that college football has to offer — himmy hoffa (@flomegod) October 28, 2023

Clemson gave itself a chance late but the Tigers are now 4-4 with some tough games remaining, including next week against Notre Dame.



Clemson got the ball at its own 8 with 4:23 left and only made it to the NC State 48. Needed more sense of urgency on the final drive. — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) October 28, 2023

Nothin like NC State rushing three and getting pressure multiple times late.



If you can't block 5 on 3...well that seems to be quite the indictment. pic.twitter.com/FpuawMmYUB — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) October 28, 2023

#Clemson is 8-7 in their last 15 games with upcoming games against #ND and #UNC in the next 3 weeks. — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) October 28, 2023

People love to hate on Dave Doeren, but here we are dominating another game over Clemson as 10 point underdogs



Consistently competitive, give him some damn respect — Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) October 28, 2023

Clemson is now 3-6 in its last 9 games against Power 5 teams… insane. — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) October 28, 2023

For the first time since 2010, Clemson will not have a 10-win season and the State of South Carolina just ain't havin' a great season pic.twitter.com/45EVUuJChB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 28, 2023

Last 14 games…



Florida State: 14-0



Clemson: 7-7 pic.twitter.com/Ah9w805pQS — Saturday Road (@SaturdayRoad) October 28, 2023

#Clemson is irrelevant in football for the first time in ages. This is kinda astonishing. — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) October 28, 2023

Clemson lost at NC State today, 24-17, despite outgaining the Wolfpack, 364-202.



The Tigers are now 117-4 under Dabo Swinney when outgaining their opponents by at least 100 yards.



Three of those losses have taken place over the last 12 months. pic.twitter.com/trfrEuB1Hj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2023

Text from a Gamecock friend:



"Clemson-South Carolina game to air on Cartoon Network this year." — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) October 28, 2023