Twitter reacts to Clemson's 2OT win over Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

What a game!

No. 5 Clemson outlasted No. 16 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson's defense had a tough outing but signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei had their back with an impressive performance with 26 completions for 423 total yards and five touchdowns.

Check out some of the reactions to the future ESPN Classic contest:

Clemson narrowly survives Wake Forest. It marks their 63rd consecutive win when leading at halftime (next longest active streak is Texas A&M, 26).



Wake Forest loses their 63rd straight game against a top 10 opponent, the longest streak by any team in the AP Poll Era (Since 1936) pic.twitter.com/VWK5QzAvT7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2022

That was one hell of a game. Wow. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 24, 2022

Clemson beats Wake Forest again. This time 51-45 in 2 OT. Tigers win 14th consecutive game against Wake Forest — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2022

Some of yall owe Dj an apology — Phillip Hughes (@Phil_B_Hughes) September 24, 2022

The apology needs to be as loud as the disrespect was. This man BALLED today. Way to go DJ Uiagalelei. pic.twitter.com/keeMzsBgRf — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 24, 2022

NO. 5 CLEMSON SURVIVES NO. 21 WAKE FOREST, 51-45



DJ Uiagalelei: 26-41, 423 total yds, 5 TD



Sam Hartman: 20-29, 347 total yds, 6 TD



What. A. Game. pic.twitter.com/x1FzNfonAQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2022

🚨 NO. 5 CLEMSON SURVIVES IN OVERTIME 🚨



DJ Uiagalelei throws for 371 yards and FIVE TDs 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OzkKYxWcfT — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 24, 2022

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! pic.twitter.com/8sHWGrqKvX — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 24, 2022

DJ with an all-time special performance today when the team needed it the most. We’ll remember that for a while. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 24, 2022

That was as good as we've ever seen DJ Uiagalelei play. It was also as bad as we've ever seen the defense play. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 24, 2022

Final takes:



1. Being a fan is STRESSFUL. Would much rather be playing lol. No clue how y’all have done this for so long. 😂



2. DJ is a dude. We all can shut up now. He’s got it. Shipley, a dude. He is who we thought he was.



3. Defense…lord have mercy. — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 24, 2022

This is exactly why divisions are dumb. I don’t think there’s a question Clemson and Wake are the two best teams in the ACC and one of them won’t make it to the championship game — DeColdest Debro (@CamLemons_) September 24, 2022

Clemson has now won 15 in a row against Wake — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 24, 2022

WHAT A WAY TO START WEEK 4 🏈



No. 5 Clemson beats No. 21 Wake Forest in a big 2OT thriller on the road! pic.twitter.com/xxT2M09SGz — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2022

100 wins against ACC competition.



Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/QhLlz1ibwM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 24, 2022