|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's 2OT win over Wake Forest
|2022 Sep 24, Sat 16:04- -
What a game!
No. 5 Clemson outlasted No. 16 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Clemson's defense had a tough outing but signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei had their back with an impressive performance with 26 completions for 423 total yards and five touchdowns.
Check out some of the reactions to the future ESPN Classic contest:
THATS FOR YOU ELLA!!!!!— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) September 24, 2022
Clemson narrowly survives Wake Forest. It marks their 63rd consecutive win when leading at halftime (next longest active streak is Texas A&M, 26).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2022
Wake Forest loses their 63rd straight game against a top 10 opponent, the longest streak by any team in the AP Poll Era (Since 1936) pic.twitter.com/VWK5QzAvT7
That was one hell of a game. Wow.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 24, 2022
Clemson beats Wake Forest again. This time 51-45 in 2 OT. Tigers win 14th consecutive game against Wake Forest— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2022
Y’all are the best, #ClemsonFamily 🧡 pic.twitter.com/1Z4fXD3msS— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 24, 2022
Yessir Let’s Go!! @ClemsonFB 👏🏾👏🏾🔥— Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) September 24, 2022
What. A. Game. pic.twitter.com/eOVin0Pq1S— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 24, 2022
4-0 🧡— Coty Sensabaugh (@CotySense) September 24, 2022
Some of yall owe Dj an apology— Phillip Hughes (@Phil_B_Hughes) September 24, 2022
The apology needs to be as loud as the disrespect was. This man BALLED today. Way to go DJ Uiagalelei. pic.twitter.com/keeMzsBgRf— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 24, 2022
NO. 5 CLEMSON SURVIVES NO. 21 WAKE FOREST, 51-45— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2022
DJ Uiagalelei: 26-41, 423 total yds, 5 TD
Sam Hartman: 20-29, 347 total yds, 6 TD
What. A. Game. pic.twitter.com/x1FzNfonAQ
🚨 NO. 5 CLEMSON SURVIVES IN OVERTIME 🚨— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 24, 2022
DJ Uiagalelei throws for 371 yards and FIVE TDs 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OzkKYxWcfT
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! pic.twitter.com/8sHWGrqKvX— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 24, 2022
DJ with an all-time special performance today when the team needed it the most. We’ll remember that for a while.— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 24, 2022
That was as good as we've ever seen DJ Uiagalelei play. It was also as bad as we've ever seen the defense play.— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 24, 2022
Final takes:— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 24, 2022
1. Being a fan is STRESSFUL. Would much rather be playing lol. No clue how y’all have done this for so long. 😂
2. DJ is a dude. We all can shut up now. He’s got it. Shipley, a dude. He is who we thought he was.
3. Defense…lord have mercy.
Cool.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 24, 2022
Calm.
Caught.
WHAT A WIN! pic.twitter.com/7xZZlVXFc0
This is exactly why divisions are dumb. I don’t think there’s a question Clemson and Wake are the two best teams in the ACC and one of them won’t make it to the championship game— DeColdest Debro (@CamLemons_) September 24, 2022
Clemson has now won 15 in a row against Wake— David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 24, 2022
WHAT A WAY TO START WEEK 4 🏈— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2022
No. 5 Clemson beats No. 21 Wake Forest in a big 2OT thriller on the road! pic.twitter.com/xxT2M09SGz
There. Was. Never. A. Doubt. pic.twitter.com/uARFSuTKpL— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 24, 2022
100 wins against ACC competition.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 24, 2022
Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/QhLlz1ibwM
YEAH 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ONZth8IP46— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 24, 2022