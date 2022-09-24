CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Twitter reacts to Clemson's 2OT win over Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 24, Sat 16:04

What a game!

No. 5 Clemson outlasted No. 16 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson's defense had a tough outing but signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei had their back with an impressive performance with 26 completions for 423 total yards and five touchdowns.

Check out some of the reactions to the future ESPN Classic contest:

