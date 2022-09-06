Twitter reacts after Cade Klubnik scores his first Clemson touchdown

Clemson backup quarterback Cade Klubnik had an impressive start to his career in mop-up duty against Georgia Tech in the 41-10 victory on Monday night.

Klubnik led the Tigers down 66 yards down the field late in the fourth quarter was a score. He completed 4-for-6 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown during the drive.

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was seen celebrating with Klubnik on the sidelines after the impressive touchdown drive.

National media pundits and fans took to social media to show how impressed they were with the true freshman gunslinger in the following tweets:

Cade Klubnik will win Clemson a Natty before he leaves college. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 6, 2022

#Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on having DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik ready to play: "It's a good situation for us for sure. It's the most important position in football and we've got guys that can go win." pic.twitter.com/VvLrjw4d0M — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 6, 2022

“I don’t think Clemson can win a championship with DJ playing as he is right now.”



The QB competition between DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik is heating up ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lp88w76pEA — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 6, 2022

Just went back and watched the Cade Klubnik drive. Real smooth stuff. Fun to see him throw some darts. pic.twitter.com/LY3HuVARD2 — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 6, 2022

That's a nice TD drive by Cade Klubnik. I'm sure no one will overreact. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 6, 2022

College Football Meet Cade 🌎



2022 All-American Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) with the first touchdown pass of his Clemson career. #ALLIN #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/ibEHvXoZ1O — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) September 6, 2022

For Clemson to have a shot at a title, CADE KLUBNIK HAS TO START…



Here is why👇 @clemson_bias pic.twitter.com/NIcqRjxiTm — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) September 6, 2022

Clemson fans when Cade Klubnik threw the TD... pic.twitter.com/qIhUoqPwIi — Eastaboga C.C. Slapdick (@Runnin_The_Hill) September 6, 2022

"I'm excited to see him play. He's going to be a great player."



DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) was visibly excited to talk about Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) throwing his first touchdown pass with Clemson. Really awesome to see him so happy for Cade. pic.twitter.com/zB4jcPn2Xj — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 6, 2022

Having watched Cade Klubnik lead @Westlake_Nation to unmatched success in high school, seeing him complete four of his first six collegiate passes for 50 yards and one touchdown comes as no surprise. The journey for @ClemsonFB's five-star freshman QB is only just beginning. pic.twitter.com/2UULLFh5S0 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) September 6, 2022

Is it me or was the energy so different from Clemson’s offense when Cade Klubnik came in the game? I know it was “garbage” time but it just felt like there was more juice. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 6, 2022

Seen enough.



It's Cade Klubnik time.



You can't keep selling us that DJ is the guy.



You just can't. — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 6, 2022

1000% agree. Unfortunately I think the offense is too! I said preseason that I thought this O is going to need Cade Klubnik at QB at some point. https://t.co/bltdW1hV1w — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 6, 2022