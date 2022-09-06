CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Twitter reacts after Cade Klubnik scores his first Clemson touchdown

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 6, Tue 12:29

Clemson backup quarterback Cade Klubnik had an impressive start to his career in mop-up duty against Georgia Tech in the 41-10 victory on Monday night.

Klubnik led the Tigers down 66 yards down the field late in the fourth quarter was a score. He completed 4-for-6 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown during the drive.

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was seen celebrating with Klubnik on the sidelines after the impressive touchdown drive.

National media pundits and fans took to social media to show how impressed they were with the true freshman gunslinger in the following tweets:

