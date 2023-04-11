Twitter reaction of Dabo Swinney's doppelganger at 2023 Masters

Bennett shot an impressive -2 for the tournament, which was good enough to earn him the low amateur of the entire event.

While his performance on the course was certainly noteworthy, it wasn't the only thing that people were talking about with him.

Many viewers tuning into the golf telecast did a double-take as they thought they were seeing Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney playing in the Masters due to their uncanny resemblance.

Some fans even joked that Swinney must have been playing in the Masters under an assumed name, as there was no way that Bennett could look so much like him by coincidence.

People were amazed by the similarities between the two, and many couldn't believe that they weren't related.

The resemblance between the two men has been a topic of discussion since Bennett's college golf days, and it seems that his appearance at the Masters has only intensified the conversation.

"My buddy started saying I looked like Dabo in high school, then when I got to college, our Director of Operations for the golf team started calling me ‘Samo’ because I looked like Dabo," Bennett told the Greenville News last year.

While the Swinney comparisons may continue to follow him, Bennett has proven that he is much more than just a doppelganger.

The social media world was abuzz with reactions to Bennett's striking resemblance to the college football coach. Check it out below:

All I can see when I look at Sam Bennett is a love child of Dabo Swinney and Vanilla Ice #themasters pic.twitter.com/mYlDhedq05 — Cass Anderson (@casspa) April 7, 2023

Sam Bennett looks like a younger dabo Swinney #theMasters pic.twitter.com/O4f7mbx9jm — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) April 9, 2023

Every single time they show Sam Bennett on tv, I think Dabo Swinney somehow got invited to play in The Masters. I just can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/1cVhMjzOZu — Hamp Hickman (@HampHickman) April 6, 2023

Okay, Sam Bennett is *definitely* Dabo Sweeney's kid, right? pic.twitter.com/ZoR1DIYUJk — Nemo (@NemoAugustus) April 7, 2023

Why does Sam Bennett look like Dabo Swinney? https://t.co/VJJdLOczGT — Britton young (@Brittonyoung3) April 10, 2023