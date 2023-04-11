|
Twitter reaction of Dabo Swinney's doppelganger at 2023 Masters
|2023 Apr 11, Tue 11:23- -
Texas A&M senior golfer Sam Bennett made headlines at the Masters Tournament this past weekend with his terrific performance.
Bennett shot an impressive -2 for the tournament, which was good enough to earn him the low amateur of the entire event. While his performance on the course was certainly noteworthy, it wasn't the only thing that people were talking about with him. Many viewers tuning into the golf telecast did a double-take as they thought they were seeing Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney playing in the Masters due to their uncanny resemblance. Some fans even joked that Swinney must have been playing in the Masters under an assumed name, as there was no way that Bennett could look so much like him by coincidence. People were amazed by the similarities between the two, and many couldn't believe that they weren't related. The resemblance between the two men has been a topic of discussion since Bennett's college golf days, and it seems that his appearance at the Masters has only intensified the conversation. "My buddy started saying I looked like Dabo in high school, then when I got to college, our Director of Operations for the golf team started calling me ‘Samo’ because I looked like Dabo," Bennett told the Greenville News last year. While the Swinney comparisons may continue to follow him, Bennett has proven that he is much more than just a doppelganger. The social media world was abuzz with reactions to Bennett's striking resemblance to the college football coach. Check it out below: I mean... pic.twitter.com/rVAwY8jqsU Sam Bennett. Dabo Swinney. pic.twitter.com/KWQubF9llO All I can see when I look at Sam Bennett is a love child of Dabo Swinney and Vanilla Ice #themasters pic.twitter.com/mYlDhedq05 Sam Bennett looks like a younger dabo Swinney #theMasters pic.twitter.com/O4f7mbx9jm Every single time they show Sam Bennett on tv, I think Dabo Swinney somehow got invited to play in The Masters. I just can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/1cVhMjzOZu Okay, Sam Bennett is *definitely* Dabo Sweeney's kid, right? pic.twitter.com/ZoR1DIYUJk Why does Sam Bennett look like Dabo Swinney? https://t.co/VJJdLOczGT Is Sam Bennett really Dabo Swinney in disguise?
