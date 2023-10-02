TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest

Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers have won 14 in a row and own a 70-17-1 series advantage over the Demon Deacons.

Clemson is currently a 20.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.