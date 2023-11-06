CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech

TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 6 18:10

Clemson will face off against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on November 11th (Saturday), noon ET on ABC.

Mark Jones (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video celebrating Dabo Swinney's all-time Clemson wins record
WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video celebrating Dabo Swinney's all-time Clemson wins record
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Four Tigers named ACC Players of the Week
Four Tigers named ACC Players of the Week
WATCH: Garrett Riley assesses Clemson offense through nine games
WATCH: Garrett Riley assesses Clemson offense through nine games
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts