TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
2023 Nov 6 18:10- -
Clemson will face off against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on November 11th (Saturday), noon ET on ABC.
Mark Jones (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.
