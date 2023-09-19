|
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-FSU
2023 Sep 19
Clemson will face off against No. 4 Florida State at Memorial Stadium on September 23rd (Saturday), noon ET on ABC.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. The Tigers are currently a -2.5 point home underdog against the Seminoles.
