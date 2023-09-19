CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV channel, announcers for Clemson-FSU

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 19 15:31

Clemson will face off against No. 4 Florida State at Memorial Stadium on September 23rd (Saturday), noon ET on ABC.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers are currently a -2.5 point home underdog against the Seminoles.

