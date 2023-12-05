CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 5 13:30

No. 22 Clemson (8-4) will face off against Kentucky (7-5) at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Friday, Dec. 29 at 12 pm ET on ESPN.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Taylor Tannebaum (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast, Durham told The Roar on Tuesday.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers opened as 7.5-point favorites against the Wildcats.

This is the fourth time Clemson has faced Kentucky in a bowl game.

