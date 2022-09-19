TV announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson will try to add a key ACC win as they face off against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon (12 pm/ABC).

The Tigers opened as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday.

Clemson won 13 consecutive over the Demon Deacons, including by an average of 28 points per game in Winston-Salem in that span.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.