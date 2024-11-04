CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-Virginia Tech

2024 Nov 4

No. 19/17 Clemson (6-2, 5-1 ACC) will face Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2 ACC) at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA on Saturday, November 9, at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

