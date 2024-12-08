|
TV announcers for Clemson-Texas
2024 Dec 8 15:14- -
The Tigers are back in the College Football Playoff.
No. 12 seed Clemson will face No. 5 seed Texas in the College Football Playoff First Round in Austin, Texas at 4 p.m. ET (TNT) on Saturday, Dec. 21. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. The contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and the Longhorns.
No. 12 seed Clemson will face No. 5 seed Texas in the College Football Playoff First Round in Austin, Texas at 4 p.m. ET (TNT) on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.
The contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and the Longhorns.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football