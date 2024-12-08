TV announcers for Clemson-Texas

No. 12 seed Clemson will face No. 5 seed Texas in the College Football Playoff First Round in Austin, Texas at 4 p.m. ET (TNT) on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

The contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and the Longhorns.