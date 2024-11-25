TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina

No. 12 Clemson (9-2, 7-1 ACC) will face their in-state rival No. 16/14 South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC on Saturday, November 30, at 12 PM ET on ESPN.

Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

The Tigers have dominated the all-time series 73-43-4 against the Gamecocks.

If Clemson can get the victory, it would be the 20th 10-win season in program history.