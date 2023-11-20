TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson will face off against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. Clemson (7-4) opened as a 7.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks. South Carolina snapped a seven-game Clemson run in the series by topping the Tigers 31-30 last year in Death Valley after being a two-touchdown underdog.

