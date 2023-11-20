CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina

TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 20 19:01

Clemson will face off against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson (7-4) opened as a 7.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina snapped a seven-game Clemson run in the series by topping the Tigers 31-30 last year in Death Valley after being a two-touchdown underdog.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson Meadows: Exclusive Model Home Opening – Limited Spots!
Clemson Meadows: Exclusive Model Home Opening – Limited Spots!
Clemson at South Carolina depth charts
Clemson at South Carolina depth charts
TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina
TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina
Former President Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina game
Former President Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina game
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts