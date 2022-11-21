CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina

Monday, November 21, 2022

No. 7 Clemson (10-1) will face off against South Carolina (7-4) in Death Valley on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

TigerNet will be on hand for the real-time game thread and post-game interviews and reactions.

