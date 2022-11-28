CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-North Carolina

by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 28, 2022, 8:15 PM

Clemson (10-2) will face off against North Carolina (9-3) in the 2022 ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

TigerNet will be on hand for the real-time game thread and post-game interviews and reactions.

