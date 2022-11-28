TV announcers for Clemson-North Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson (10-2) will face off against North Carolina (9-3) in the 2022 ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

TigerNet will be on hand for the real-time game thread and post-game interviews and reactions.