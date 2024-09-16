CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-NC State

TV announcers for Clemson-NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 16 17:34

No. 21/19 Clemson (1-1) will face North Carolina State (2-1) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, on Saturday, September 21, at noon ET on ABC.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

Clemson is currently around a 20.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-NC State
TV announcers for Clemson-NC State
Clemson-NC State depth charts look
Clemson-NC State depth charts look
No. 5 Clemson surrenders late tying goal to Holy Cross
No. 5 Clemson surrenders late tying goal to Holy Cross
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts