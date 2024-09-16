|
TV announcers for Clemson-NC State
No. 21/19 Clemson (1-1) will face North Carolina State (2-1) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, on Saturday, September 21, at noon ET on ABC.
Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station. Clemson is currently around a 20.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack.
