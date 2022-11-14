CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-Miami

TV announcers for Clemson-Miami
Monday, November 14, 2022

No. 9 Clemson (9-1) will face off against Miami (5-5) in Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

TigerNet will be on hand for the real-time game thread and post-game interviews and reactions.

