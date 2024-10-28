CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville

TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 28 16:15

No. 11/8 Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC) will face Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC on Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

Clemson is currently a 10.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 8-0.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville
TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville
Vegas odds on Cade Klubnik winning the Heisman
Vegas odds on Cade Klubnik winning the Heisman
Clemson-Virginia Tech gametime announcement delayed
Clemson-Virginia Tech gametime announcement delayed
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts