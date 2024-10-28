|
TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville
No. 11/8 Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC) will face Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC on Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station. Clemson is currently a 10.5-point favorite against the Cardinals. The Tigers lead the all-time series 8-0.
