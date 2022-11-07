CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville
Monday, November 7, 2022

No. 12 Clemson (8-1) will face off against Louisville (6-3) in Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

TigerNet will be on hand for the real-time game thread and post-game interviews and reactions.

