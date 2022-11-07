TV announcers for Clemson-Louisville

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 12 Clemson (8-1) will face off against Louisville (6-3) in Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

TigerNet will be on hand for the real-time game thread and post-game interviews and reactions.