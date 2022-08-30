CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson and GT will square off on Monday
TV announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 30, Tue 11:54

No. 4 Clemson will face off against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Tigers are currently a 21.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network while Taylor Zarzour and Gino Torretta will call the game on Touchdown Radio.

