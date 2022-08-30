TV announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 4 Clemson will face off against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Tigers are currently a 21.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network while Taylor Zarzour and Gino Torretta will call the game on Touchdown Radio.