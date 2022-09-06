TV announcers for Clemson-Furman

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 4 Clemson will face off against Furman at Death Valley on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Clemson is listed as a 44.5-point favorite over the Paladins. Furman opened its season with a 52-0 win over North Greenville last week.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.