Clemson's defense looks to already be in midseason form
Clemson's defense looks to already be in midseason form

TV announcers for Clemson-Furman
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 6, Tue 19:02

No. 4 Clemson will face off against Furman at Death Valley on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Clemson is listed as a 44.5-point favorite over the Paladins. Furman opened its season with a 52-0 win over North Greenville last week.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

