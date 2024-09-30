TV announcers for Clemson-FSU

Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

Clemson trails the all-time overall series at 15-21 and lost last season to Florida State 31-24 in overtime in Death Valley.

The Tigers are currently a two-touchdown road favorite against the Seminoles.