CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-FSU

TV announcers for Clemson-FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 30 17:41

No. 15/14 Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC) will face Florida State (1-4, 1-3 ACC) at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL on Saturday, October 5, at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.

Clemson trails the all-time overall series at 15-21 and lost last season to Florida State 31-24 in overtime in Death Valley.

The Tigers are currently a two-touchdown road favorite against the Seminoles.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN: DJ Uiagalelei expected to miss Clemson-FSU game with injury
ESPN: DJ Uiagalelei expected to miss Clemson-FSU game with injury
Clemson-Florida State depth charts look
Clemson-Florida State depth charts look
TV announcers for Clemson-FSU
TV announcers for Clemson-FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts