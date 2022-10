TV announcers for Clemson-Florida State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another game and another primetime matchup for the Tigers.

No. 4 Clemson will face off against Florida State on Saturday night at 7:30 pm (ABC).

Chris Fowler (broadcaster), Kirk Herbstreit (broadcaster), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.