Trio of Tigers named to Outland Watch list
|2022 Jul 26, Tue 12:00- -
DALLAS (FWAA) – The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2022 Outland Trophy, recognizing 89 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. The 2022 season will close with the award's 77th anniversary and the watch list offers a talented field of players to accompany two returning FWAA All-Americans.
The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 8. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 11, 2023.
Atop the list are two returning FWAA All-Americans, Baylor center Jacob Gall and Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi, each a second-team All-America selection last year. Gall, a redshirt senior, is one of three Baylor players on the list, tops in nation among the 67 teams represented along with Clemson and defending national champion Georgia. Oluwatimi, now a graduate student, will be in the middle of Michigan’s offensive line this fall after transferring from Virginia, where he guided the country’s third-leading offense up front, one that averaged 516.3 yards per game.
The Bears also offer redshirt senior Connor Galvin at offensive tackle and junior defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who plugged the middle of the nation’s 10th-best scoring defense at 18.3 points per game last year. Michigan, a College Football Playoff participant last year and one of 16 teams to have at least two players on the watch list, also offers junior guard Zak Zinter. The Wolverines averaged 214.36 rushing yards in their 14 games last year, 15th nationally.
Like Baylor, Clemson and Georgia’s three nominees are split between the offensive and defensive lines. The Bulldogs (first, 10.2 ppg) and Tigers (second, 14.8) were the top two scoring defenses in 2021. Returning off the Bulldogs’ stalwart defense that was second in rushing and total defense and included 2021 Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis at defensive tackle, is his likely replacement Jalen Carter. The junior was a second-team All-SEC pick by the conference coaches last year despite playing behind two first-round NFL draft picks (Davis and fellow tackle Devonte Wyatt). Carter is joined by redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Broderick Jones and senior guard Warren Ericson.
The three Clemson players were each on last year’s watch list as well. The interior defense boasts two tackles in sophomore Bryan Bresee and senior Tyler Davis that helped the Tigers become seventh in rushing defense (96.31 ypg) and eighth in total defense (305.5) in the nation. They are joined by senior offensive tackle Jordan McFadden.
Only Georgia (Bill Stanfill, 1968) has had an Outland Trophy winner from the trio of schools with three selections. That led the Southeastern Conference again – Georgia led the SEC with three last year also – and the SEC led all conferences with 14 overall selections from nine different schools, with three of them hosting a player on each side of the line of scrimmage. Alabama, the national runner-up whose six all-time Outland winners are second only to Nebraska’s nine, has senior defensive tackle Justin Ebiogbe and redshirt senior guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. on the team. Florida boasts junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and senior offensive tackle O’Cyrus Torrence, a transfer from Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana. Texas A&M has junior guard Layden Robinson on its offensive front with junior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson in the middle of its defense.
Cincinnati, which qualified for the playoff with its standout defense a year ago, has two players on the list but both are on offense. Jake Renfro, a junior center, will guide the Bearcats’ front with senior offensive tackle Dylan O’Quinn on the outside. The pair of players from Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin led the Big Ten’s list of 11 players from eight different schools, second only to the SEC. Three of its 11 are defensive tackles – redshirt senior Jacob Slade of Michigan State, senior PJ Mustipher of Penn State and senior nose Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin.
Boise State, BYU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pitt, Troy, USC and Utah also have two players on the list. The Atlantic Coast Conference had 11 players with the Big 12 and Pac-12 each with 10 followed by the American Athletic, Mountain West and Sun Belt Conferences plus the Independents with six each. Conference USA has five selections and the Mid-American Conference four. There are 29 offensive tackles on this year’s list, just ahead of 25 defensive tackles to go with 18 centers and 17 guards. Just over half of the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools – 67 – are represented on the list.
2022 OUTLAND TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST (89)
C Steve Avila, TCU
G A.J. Gillie, Louisiana
G Lokahi Pauole, UCF
G Clark Barrington, BYU
OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
OT Nolan Potter Jr., NIU
DT Kyon Barrs, Arizona
C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
C Jake Renfro, Cincinnati
G T.J. Bass, Oregon
OT Cooper Hodges, App State
G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
G Brendan Schlittler, Liberty
OT Connor Bishop, Army
DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo
C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
G Marco Brewer, Oregon State
OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State
G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OT Everett Smalley, Air Force
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
G Caleb Chandler, Louisville
OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OT Cole Spencer, Texas Tech
DT Elijah Chatman, SMU
C Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OT Austin Stidham, Troy
DT Will Choloh, Troy
OT Quantavious Leslie, WKU
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
C Eli Cox, Kentucky
G Josh Lugg, Notre Dame
C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
OT Braeden Daniels, Utah
G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
C Malik Sumter, Georgia State
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
C Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
DT Junior Tafuna, Utah
DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
DT Scott Matlock, Boise State
DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
C Trevor Downing, Iowa State
OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson
OT Kadeem Telfort, UAB
DT Cory Durden, N.C. State
C Manase Mose, North Texas
OT Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
DT Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina
OT O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
DT PJ Mustipher, Penn State
DT Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DT Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
OT Zion Nelson, Miami
C Alama Uluave, San Diego State
G Warren Ericson, Georgia
C Drake Nugent, Stanford
G Andrew Vorhees, USC
OT Alfred Edwards, Utah State
OT Dylan O'Quinn, Cincinnati
OT Carter Warren, Pitt
C Alex Forsyth, Oregon
OT John Ojukwu, Boise State
DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo
OT Blake Freeland, BYU
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
OT Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina
OT Aaron Frost, Nevada
OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois
G Hunter Woodard, Oklahoma State
C Jacob Gall, Baylor
C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
OT Connor Galvin, Baylor
OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Tackles, guards and centers are eligible for consideration; Candidates may be added or removed during the season.