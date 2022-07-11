Trevor Lawrence to Colin Cowherd: "I have a lot greater appreciation for winning"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hoping for his team to have a bounce-back 2022 season after a rough showing last season.

It should be better without Urban Meyer as it likely will be addition by subtraction with him gone. New head coach Doug Pederson should be a better fit for Lawrence and what they want to do offensively.

Lawrence was interviewed by Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd' Monday and talked about how difficult of a rookie season he had.

"Yeah, I mean, it was a long year for sure," Lawrence said. "I’d say I think I stayed pretty positive the whole year. There were definitely some times where especially after games where you’re going home and you’re just like, man, we’re on a losing streak of five or six games in a row, it gets a little rough. I hadn’t lost more than five or six games probably my whole career up until that point. So that was definitely a reality check for sure. But just trying to stay positive, try to keep the team together, I think that’s something I did the whole season. And, yeah, it was challenging."

Lawrence had a new sense of appreciation for all the winning in football he had done previously at Clemson and in high school.

"I think I learned a lot from last year," he said. "Obviously, you get a different perspective than when you’re just winning like I had done in the past. So I have a lot greater appreciation for winning, for one. And then just being able to overcome some of those challenges, face all of t"em, and then now going to a new year with a lot of confidence, a good team around us, and great staff. I’m really excited."