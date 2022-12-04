Trevor Lawrence suffers leg injury against Lions

This doesn't look good.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a leg injury in the team's final drive of the first half during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Lawrence got twisted on a low hit by James Houston and grabbed the back of his knee.

The good news is that he was able to walk off the field under his own power with the medical training staff.

No word yet if he will play in the second half or if he is out of the contest. We will update this story when we get more info.

Update 1: CJ Beathard is out to start the second half.

Update 2: Lawrence is warming up on the sidelines and will go back in the contest.

Brutal twisted looking tackle on Trevor Lawrence.



Trevor went to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/O5IKxEprg2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022