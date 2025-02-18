sports_football
Trevor Lawrence reacts to trade rumors with Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been embracing fatherhood since the recent birth of his daughter Shae Lynn.

However, a rumor linking him to a potential trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers got him to put down the Pampers.

"I didn't really see anything," Lawrence told Kay Adams on Monday. "My agent texted me and was like, 'Hey, this is a report that's out there. I don't think there's anything to it, but I'll check into it.' So, I saw it. It's funny, though. When he sent it to me, I wouldn't say your heart drops, but you're kind of like, 'What in the...?' Then I'm thinking about... I have a no-trade clause in my contract, so I would know about it if I was getting traded or felt there was something that was going to happen. I would have to be on board with it."

Lawrence still believes the Jaguars have the pieces on their team to make a championship run.

"I'm happy here in Jacksonville," Lawrence said. "We want to win a Super Bowl here and I think we can do that. And I don't want to leave Jacksonville. I'm happy here obviously. Not going to Pittsburgh."

