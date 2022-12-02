Trevor Lawrence on winning at Clemson: "I don't know if I appreciated it as much as I do now"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a tough transition from college to the pro ranks as his team has a 7-21 record since drafting him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his three years at Clemson, he had a sparkling 34-2 record, including a National Championship win.

Lawrence was interviewed by Dan Patrick on Monday and said that he took some of the winning at Clemson for granted.

“Just over the past two years, winning is always great — the fun is in the winning is what Coach [Dabo] Swinney used to say when I was at Clemson, but I don’t know that I appreciated it as much as I do now just because I won so much,” Lawrence said. “You don’t have to play as well, as perfect, as in sync as you do in the NFL to win. So I think now I’ve come to appreciate it so much more. Just understanding what it takes."

Lawrence understands that the details are the difference between wins and losses.

"You look at that game [against the Ravens], we win by one point, and there are so many little plays that guys had to make to win that game for us," Lawrence said. "It’s just a cool feeling, especially when you drive down the field and you have the go-ahead two-point conversion to win it with 14 seconds left. That was a first for me in my career and this team this season, so that was special."

Lawrence knows he has to be accountable for the wins and losses as the face of the franchise.

"It's different," Lawrence said about losing. "It was an eye-opener for me the last year and a half. I lost two games while I was at Clemson in college in three years. On the flip side, having to deal with a lot of close losses, a lot of games where I didn't play well, and you got to stand up there and own everything. That's my job at the end of the day."