Trevor Lawrence named AFC offensive player of the week
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 28, Wed 09:33

T-Law is looking like his old self again.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday for his performance in the 38-10 blowout win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Lawrence was 28-for-39 passing for 262 yards and had three touchdowns with zero interceptions (115.5 QB rating) to lead his team to victory.

For the season, he has thrown for 772 yards and six touchdowns with only one pick (71.1 QBR).

Check out some of his highlights from the win below:

