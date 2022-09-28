|
Trevor Lawrence named AFC offensive player of the week
T-Law is looking like his old self again.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday for his performance in the 38-10 blowout win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Lawrence was 28-for-39 passing for 262 yards and had three touchdowns with zero interceptions (115.5 QB rating) to lead his team to victory.
For the season, he has thrown for 772 yards and six touchdowns with only one pick (71.1 QBR).
Check out some of his highlights from the win below:
Way to make a play, @Trevorlawrencee !!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/XNMba5hWT9
.@Trevorlawrencee with an absolute dot. pic.twitter.com/kwU60jFpm0— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
that man @Trevorlawrencee is COOKIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sm8G8q6niv— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022
