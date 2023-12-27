Trevor Lawrence injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's not been the elite season the Jacksonville Jaguars envisioned in 2023. The Jaguars have been playing poor football of late with a current four-game losing streak, and their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a sprained AC joint. 'T-law' suffered the injury while diving for a first down on a fourth one play in the Jaguars' 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. "I would've loved to have stayed in, but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night," Lawrence said. For the game, Lawrence was 18 of 30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions and a fumble before leaving the game with the injury. "It’s bothering me. We’re going to check it out tomorrow, I’m sure, so [we’ll] have more later on in the week,” Lawrence said. “Hopefully, it’s nothing major, but it’s bugging me right now.” Per ESPN Stats & Info, this was Lawrence's eighth career game with three or more turnovers which is three more than any other NFL player since 2021 (Josh Allen and Mac Jones have five each). Coach Doug Pederson told the media on Tuesday that Lawrence is currently questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. "Obviously, he's a little bit sore but doing better today than he did yesterday," Pederson said. "We'll see where he is at again tomorrow. "May do a little something tomorrow but I would doubt that just because it's a little bit too soon, but we'll see as the week goes on."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now