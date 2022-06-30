Trevor Lawrence gives advice to Arch Manning

5-star quarterback Arch Manning has some of the highest publicity ever coming out of high school, and it will stick with him considering he is from a famous quarterback lineage.

Manning will be in the spotlight from day one at Texas as Longhorn Nation has high expectations of him leading them back to their glory days.

There is one quarterback that probably had to shoulder the burden of uber-high expectations recently with Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence has some advice for the star recruit.

"I'm sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I'd say it's really important to learn how to manage expectations," Lawrence told The Spun. "It's important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches, and your family. You should try to block everything else out. There's going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow.

Lawrence understands that high expectations are just part of the job as a quarterback, regardless if you are in college or the pro ranks.

"You're not going to be perfect from day 1, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities. He needs to carry that confidence over while knowing you do have to start over. You have to do that at every level. It's something I'm going through right now in the NFL. So you need to realize you're there for a reason, but you have to earn that respect from your teammates. He seems like a quarterback who'll do great."