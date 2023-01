Trevor Lawrence gifts luxury watches to his 12 offensive linemen

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence surprised his 12 offensive linemen, including those on the practice squad, each with a Breitling Avenger Chronograph 45 watch as a gift during a recent dinner.

The luxury watch ranges in price from $4,350 to $14,400.

Lawrence is a brand ambassador for Breitling.