Trevor Lawrence asked if he would be doing as well with Urban Meyer as coach

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Feb 9, Thu 08:05

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a terrific sophomore campaign in the NFL, throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

Lawrence led his squad to the playoffs and even got a Pro Bowl selection for his efforts.

Rich Eisen asked him on his show Wednesday if Lawrence would have this same type of success this season with fired Urban Meyer as his head coach.

“You’re putting me on the spot here,” Lawrence said. “I will say, I have respect for coach Meyer just because he showed me a lot of respect. He brought me here, and I’m really grateful for that. Saying all that, I do think that coach Pederson has elevated our organization to another level — including myself. He’s given me a lot of confidence. I really love our offensive system, the guys he’s been able to put around me, guys on defense, and all the people we’ve been able to bring in. I think he’s done an awesome job, and I don’t know if there are many guys that could do what he’s done this past year. I’ve been really impressed, and I think he’s killed it.

Lawrence is excited about next season.

“I’m just looking forward to the future and how we just keep building this thing.”

