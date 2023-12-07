CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Kim Klement - USA Today Sports
Kim Klement - USA Today Sports

Trevor Etienne headed to the transfer portal
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 7 12:36

The younger 'ETN' is looking for his next CFB home.

Florida running back Trevor Etienne is headed to the portal, according to his announcement on X on Thursday.

"Gator nation, what a ride it has been! I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to put on the orange and blue every Saturday, going to war with my teammates who would become my brothers for life.

"With that, I would like to thank Coach Napier and the entire Gator staff for the continued support and guidance in my time at UF. A special thank you to Coach Juluke for being a great teacher, mentor, and role model in these past two years. You've undoubtedly made me a better man both on and off the field. My time as a gator was an invaluable experience and one that I will cherish for years to come.

"At this time, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining."

In 2023, he had 131 rushes for 753 yards (5.75 yards per carry) and a team-high eight touchdowns.

In two seasons with the Gators, he had 1,472 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

spacer TNET: Travis Etienne's brother headed to the transfer portal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Get ready to learn barking at children, buddy***
 JD404®
spacer Re: Get ready to learn barking at children, buddy***
 Calhoun2
spacer Plenty of rumors floating around that he is headed to Athens***
 JD404®
spacer Re: Get ready to learn barking at children, buddy***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer This is where the Friends and Family Plan should engage...***
 RainyDayHillSitter
spacer Re: This is where the Friends and Family Plan should engage...***
 jstone D329
spacer "Brothers for life"
 geech72®
spacer Re: "Brothers for life"
 Calhoun2
spacer Dont hang your hopes on him coming to Clemson
 flyslyw
spacer is that considered tampering?***
 sav82tiger
spacer Of course, and yet nothing will be done about it***
 flyslyw
spacer Re: is that considered tampering?***
 JonathanG®
spacer Re: is that considered tampering?***
 TahoeTiger
spacer anyone who signs big names in the transfer portal is due to tampering
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: anyone who signs big names in the transfer portal is due to tampering
 TahoeTiger
spacer Re: anyone who signs big names in the transfer portal is due to tampering
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: anyone who signs big names in the transfer portal is due to tampering
 mpercy®
spacer Re: is that considered tampering?***
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 FamilyofOrange
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 njtiger88
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer I figured youd chime in
 flyslyw
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 castaway®
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 TigerPunk
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: This is where the pumpers say that Georgia must've cheated
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Travis Etienne's brother headed to the transfer portal
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Travis encouraged him to transfer
 JD404®
spacer Re: TNET: Travis Etienne's brother headed to the transfer portal
 allorangeallthetime52®
Read all 31 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
