Travis Etienne's brother headed to the transfer portal

Florida running back Trevor Etienne is headed to the portal, according to his announcement on X on Thursday.

"Gator nation, what a ride it has been! I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to put on the orange and blue every Saturday, going to war with my teammates who would become my brothers for life.

"With that, I would like to thank Coach Napier and the entire Gator staff for the continued support and guidance in my time at UF. A special thank you to Coach Juluke for being a great teacher, mentor, and role model in these past two years. You've undoubtedly made me a better man both on and off the field. My time as a gator was an invaluable experience and one that I will cherish for years to come.

"At this time, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining."

In 2023, he had 131 rushes for 753 yards (5.75 yards per carry) and a team-high eight touchdowns.

In two seasons with the Gators, he had 1,472 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.