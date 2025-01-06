|
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence announce the birth of their daughter
2025 Jan 6 18:27- -
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa announced the birth of their baby girl on Saturday via social media.
"Mommy and daddy love you so much!!!" Marissa shared on Instagram. "Thank you, Jesus, for our girl!!" The young couple named their daughter Shae Lynn, who weighed in at 10 pounds and 2 ounces. Wishing the Lawrences all the best as they embrace parenthood—I’m sure they’ll make wonderful parents!
