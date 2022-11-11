Trenton Simpson named semifinalist for national award

NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named nine semifinalists for the 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy.

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show, December 11, 2022, in Newport Beach, California. Joel Klatt from Fox Sports will emcee the event.

The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund while the other finalists will receive $5,000 for each of their schools.

The 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy semifinalists include four defensive linemen, three linebackers, and two defensive backs from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac 12 conferences.

The 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Semifinalists:

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC