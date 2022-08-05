Trenton Simpson named No. 1 linebacker in ACC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video as Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson was ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the ACC conference, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The linebacking group in the ACC is one of the conference's deepest and most talented position groups. Virginia's Nick Jackson has been the top tackler in the ACC over the last two seasons. NC State's Drake Thomas emerged as one of the top players at his position after injuries to teammates forced him to step up and elevate his game. Yasir Abdullah also one of the best pass rushers, sacking opposing quarterbacks 10 times in 2021. On a talented Clemson defense, Trenton Simpson is seen as another Tiger who could end up as a future first round selection. Up in Syracuse, Mikel Jones was a 2021 First-Team All-ACC player who led the Orange with 13 tackles for loss. And these are just a few of the great linebackers who will be returning to the ACC in 2022.