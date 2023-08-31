Tre Williams injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference on Thursday as he summarized the latest with the Tigers, including an injury update on defensive lineman Tre Williams. Swinney shared that Williams isn't ready to play with his shoulder injury but thinks he will be available at some point this season. "He's doing well. He's not ready to play," Swinney said. "We'll see how it goes. He's had both shoulders and knees, everything, that he's dealt with. We're trying to take it slow with him. We could get a year back with him. If we can stay healthy at defensive tackle, we have some flexibility. He'll play, but we're going to kind of see where he is." Ideally, the coaching staff hopes to redshirt Williams for his recovery. "Let's just fortify his body and get him in a great spot, and then if we could steal a year back, that would be great for us and for him," Swinney said. For his Clemson career, Williams has 25 tackles (6.5 for loss), 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery over 399 defensive snaps in 25 career games (one start).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest