Travis Etienne thinks Trevor Lawrence needs to work on his trash talking
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future with standout signal-caller
Trevor Lawrence leading the team.
However, one thing that several of his teammates think he can do a better job on the football field is that he needs to step up his trash-talking game. "Not gonna lie," teammate Travis Etienne said about his trash-talking. "It's kinda like terrible. I feel like he just gotta work on it a little bit. I'd probably give him an F." "I feel like I have more of a sarcastic trash-talking," Lawrence said. "That's kinda my tactic." The Jaguars, including his teammates and fans, hope that Lawrence stays the same on the gridiron as he lets his game do most of his talking. Check out the full clip below: It seems unanimous...@Jaguars players believe Trevor Lawrence needs to work on his trash talkpic.twitter.com/QtJUGDr7Jj
It seems unanimous...@Jaguars players believe Trevor Lawrence needs to work on his trash talkpic.twitter.com/QtJUGDr7Jj— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 25, 2023
