Transfer portal lineman announces Clemson offer

He is rated as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 25 player overall in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Herron said Wednesday morning.

He entered the transfer portal from D-II Shorter University in November. Herron just completed his sophomore season, playing in 22 games over the last two years.

Herron has also announced offers from Boston College, UCF, Kansas, Maryland, Louisville and Texas Tech among more FBS programs.

He is a Westmoreland, Jamaica native.