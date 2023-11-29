Transfer portal lineman announces Clemson offer

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Shorter's Alan Herron announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Shorter's Alan Herron announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Transfer portal lineman Alan Herron announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 Nov 29 10:12

Six-foot-6 and 315-pound transfer portal offensive tackle Alan Herron announced a Clemson football offer on Wednesday.

He is rated as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 25 player overall in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Herron said Wednesday morning.

He entered the transfer portal from D-II Shorter University in November. Herron just completed his sophomore season, playing in 22 games over the last two years.

Herron has also announced offers from Boston College, UCF, Kansas, Maryland, Louisville and Texas Tech among more FBS programs.

He is a Westmoreland, Jamaica native.

