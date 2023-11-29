Transfer portal lineman announces Clemson offer

|
Transfer portal lineman Alan Herron announces Clemson offer
Six-foot-6 and 315-pound transfer portal offensive tackle Alan Herron announced a Clemson football offer on Wednesday.
He is rated as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 25 player overall in the transfer portal by 247Sports. "Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Herron said Wednesday morning. He entered the transfer portal from D-II Shorter University in November. Herron just completed his sophomore season, playing in 22 games over the last two years. Herron has also announced offers from Boston College, UCF, Kansas, Maryland, Louisville and Texas Tech among more FBS programs. He is a Westmoreland, Jamaica native. Sophomore highlights pic.twitter.com/98RSUxmIbQ Blessed to received an offer from Clemson!!@RivalsPortal @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/AnmJ6hNJg9 I've officially entered the transfer portal. Thank you again to Shorter University💙🤍 @RivalsPortal @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/431gYNwD5U
