Two Tigers named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

TJ Parker, Peter Woods named to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today that defensive end T.J. Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods have been named as two of 42 candidates placed on the watch list for the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy. The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal is the only major defensive college football award that considers character. Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, college football’s top defensive player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career. The 42-man Lott IMPACT® Trophy Watch List is composed of 16 defensive linemen, 13 linebackers and 13 defensive backs. There are 16 players from SEC schools, the most of any conference, followed by the Big Ten with 15. There are five players from the ACC and four from the Big 12 with one from the Mountain West and another from Notre Dame. Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary was the keynote speaker at the event. A Super Bowl Champion, 10-time Pro Bowl selection, 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 1990 NFL Man of the Year, Singletary also was the Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10. Singletary is also a College Football Hall of Famer after a pair of All-American seasons at Baylor. Joshua Perry also spoke at the event, a former Lott Trophy Finalist from Ohio State University. Perry is currently a broadcaster for NBC Sports. The annual winner will be announced in December and is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches, and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation. The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation also made charitable donations to Project Transition, an initiative led by Marcellus Wiley to provide leadership training to at-risk youth. 2025 Lott Trophy Watch List David Bailey Texas Tech Linebacker Rueben Bain Miami Edge Caleb Banks Florida Defensive Tackle Taye Brown Arizona Linebacker Dontay Corleone Cincinnati Defensive Tackle Tacario Davis Washington Cornerback Caleb Downs Ohio State Safety Daylen Everette Georgia Cornerback Keldric Faulk Auburn Edge Eric Gentry USC Linebacker Aaron Graves Iowa Defensive Tackle AJ Harris Penn State Cornerback Anthony Hill Texas Linebacker Gabe Jacas Illinois Linebacker Mikail Kamara Indiana Linebacker Jalon Kilgore South Carolina Defensive Back Deontae Lawson Alabama Linebacker Kyle Louis Pitt Linebacker Jermod McCoy Tennessee Cornerback DJ McKinney Colorado Cornerback Derrick Moore Michigan Edge Leonard Moore Notre Dame Cornerback Eric O’Neill Rutgers Edge LT Overton Alabama Defensive Tackle T.J. Parker Clemson Edge Koi Perich Minnesota Safety Harold Perkins Jr LSU Linebacker Kamari Ramsey USC Safety Chandler Rivers Duke Cornerback Colin Simmons Texas Edge Anthony Smith Minnesota Defensive Tackle Xavian Sorey Jr Arkansas Linebacker Dylan Stewart South Carolina Edge Sonny Styles Ohio State Linebacker Michael Taaffe Texas Safety Dillon Thieneman Oregon Safety R Mason Thomas Oklahoma Defensive End Matayo Uiagalelei Oregon Edge Jayden Virgin-Morgan Boise State Edge Whit Weeks LSU Linebacker Peter Woods Clemson Defensive Tackle Taurean York Texas A&M Linebacker About the Lott IMPACT® Trophy: Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded to college football’s Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to recognize both athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches.