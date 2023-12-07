Two Tigers earn freshman All-America honor

Defensive end TJ Parker earned a first-team nod.

"The top-100 recruit from Phenix City, Ala. finished second on the Tigers’ vaunted defense in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (11) and notched 30 tackles, 33 pressures and two pass breakups over 440 snaps. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound freshman enters the Gator Bowl one tackle for loss shy of matching Myles Murphy for Clemson’s freshman record," The Athletic writeup said.

Parker was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award and he's also notched national freshman honors from College Football News and College Football Network already. He was named the ACC defensive lineman of the week for two sacks in the win at Syracuse.

Defensive back Khalil Barnes was named to the second team.

He became the first Clemson player in the Dabo Swinney era to record multiple forced fumbles and multiple interceptions in a freshman season and enters the 2023 bowl season credited with 34 tackles (5.0 for loss), six pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery (which he returned 42 yards for a touchdown) in 445 snaps over 12 games (six starts).

Barnes was named the Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week and ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance at South Carolina when he posted six tackles, two pass breakups, a 42-yard fumble return touchdown and an interception. Barnes has notched national freshman honors from On3, College Football Network and College Football News. He was named third-team All-ACC as well.

He is a former Wake Forest commitment and was rated as a 247Sports Composite 4-star (No. 398 overall).