|
Tigers move up in updated Coaches Poll
Clemson’s emphatic 66-20 win over Appalachian State in the home opener evened the Tigers' record and sent them up the latest rankings.
The updated Coaches Poll moved up Clemson two spots to No. 20. Miami paces the ACC reps (12), with Clemson next and then Louisville (21) in the Top 25 tier. NC State dropped out after the 51-10 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Charlotte. The Tigers have next weekend off before starting ACC play at home with NC State on Sept. 21 (time to be announced). Clemson moved up to as high as No. 14 with ESPN's metrics on Sunday. Coaches Poll Top 25 1. Georgia (48) 2. Ohio State (3) 3. Texas (1) 4. Alabama 5. Ole Miss 6. Oregon 7. Missouri 8. Penn State 9. Tennessee 10. Utah 11. USC 12. Miami 13. Oklahoma 14. Oklahoma State 15. Kansas State 16. Michigan 17. LSU 18. Arizona 19. Notre Dame 20. Clemson 21. Louisville 22. Washington 23. Iowa State 24. Nebraska 25. Memphis Schools Dropped Out No. 20 Kansas; No. 21 Iowa; No. 23 North Carolina State; Others Receiving Votes Texas A&M 68; Boston College 36; Syracuse 33; Illinois 33; Northern Illinois 30; Wisconsin 28; South Carolina 25; UNLV 19; Boise State 18; Iowa 17; Kansas 10; North Carolina State 9; UCF 7; Texas State 7; TCU 6; North Carolina 5; California 5; Liberty 4; Pittsburgh 2; Michigan State 2; BYU 2; Tulane 1; James Madison 1; Indiana 1; List Of Voters The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.
The updated Coaches Poll moved up Clemson two spots to No. 20.
Miami paces the ACC reps (12), with Clemson next and then Louisville (21) in the Top 25 tier. NC State dropped out after the 51-10 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Charlotte.
The Tigers have next weekend off before starting ACC play at home with NC State on Sept. 21 (time to be announced).
Clemson moved up to as high as No. 14 with ESPN's metrics on Sunday.
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Georgia (48)
2. Ohio State (3)
3. Texas (1)
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Missouri
8. Penn State
9. Tennessee
10. Utah
11. USC
12. Miami
13. Oklahoma
14. Oklahoma State
15. Kansas State
16. Michigan
17. LSU
18. Arizona
19. Notre Dame
20. Clemson
21. Louisville
22. Washington
23. Iowa State
24. Nebraska
25. Memphis
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Kansas; No. 21 Iowa; No. 23 North Carolina State;
Others Receiving Votes
Texas A&M 68; Boston College 36; Syracuse 33; Illinois 33; Northern Illinois 30; Wisconsin 28; South Carolina 25; UNLV 19; Boise State 18; Iowa 17; Kansas 10; North Carolina State 9; UCF 7; Texas State 7; TCU 6; North Carolina 5; California 5; Liberty 4; Pittsburgh 2; Michigan State 2; BYU 2; Tulane 1; James Madison 1; Indiana 1;
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now