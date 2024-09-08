Tigers move up in updated Coaches Poll

The updated Coaches Poll moved up Clemson two spots to No. 20.

Miami paces the ACC reps (12), with Clemson next and then Louisville (21) in the Top 25 tier. NC State dropped out after the 51-10 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Charlotte.

The Tigers have next weekend off before starting ACC play at home with NC State on Sept. 21 (time to be announced).

Clemson moved up to as high as No. 14 with ESPN's metrics on Sunday.

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Georgia (48)

2. Ohio State (3)

3. Texas (1)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Missouri

8. Penn State

9. Tennessee

10. Utah

11. USC

12. Miami

13. Oklahoma

14. Oklahoma State

15. Kansas State

16. Michigan

17. LSU

18. Arizona

19. Notre Dame

20. Clemson

21. Louisville

22. Washington

23. Iowa State

24. Nebraska

25. Memphis

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas; No. 21 Iowa; No. 23 North Carolina State;

Others Receiving Votes

Texas A&M 68; Boston College 36; Syracuse 33; Illinois 33; Northern Illinois 30; Wisconsin 28; South Carolina 25; UNLV 19; Boise State 18; Iowa 17; Kansas 10; North Carolina State 9; UCF 7; Texas State 7; TCU 6; North Carolina 5; California 5; Liberty 4; Pittsburgh 2; Michigan State 2; BYU 2; Tulane 1; James Madison 1; Indiana 1;

