Tigers make ESPN All-Playoff Era team, grade A+ as program

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN assessed the best of the four-team College Football Playoff era, and Clemson has its share of representation. Overall, Dabo Swinney's Tigers grade second only to Alabama as a team, with an A+. "The Tigers have two national titles, played for two others, won 10 games nine times and have spent 35 weeks in the committee's top four, trailing only Alabama. And yet, Dabo Swinney still has to deal with angry callers to his radio show questioning whether the program is still relevant. Yes, Clemson has missed the playoff the past three years. And in that span, the Tigers are 30-10 -- only the seventh-best record among Power 5 teams. As slumps go, we should all be so lucky," ESPN's David Hale said. The complete Top 4 is Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia. The next ACC team is Florida State, at No. 17, with a B grade. Christian Wilkins is the lone first-team selection for the All-Playoff team overall. "Wilkins was a star from the outset. His gregarious personality and indomitable work ethic made him an instant favorite among teammates, coaches and fans at Clemson. He was immensely talented despite his 310-pound frame, as evidenced by his post-championship split in 2017, but also by the fact that he caught a pass on a fake punt in a playoff game, had a reception for a touchdown and scored twice as a runner. He played inside and on the edge and, in one spring game, begged coach Dabo Swinney for work at safety, too," ESPN's analysis read. "Wilkins' impact on the field was immense, as shown by three All-America nods (unanimous in 2018), 40.5 career tackles for loss and two national titles, but his role in the locker room might have been even bigger. In what's now etched into Clemson lore, it was Wilkins who invited freshman QB Trevor Lawrence out to breakfast in early October 2018 to let him know that, despite any controversy in the media or among fans, this was now Lawrence's team. Three months later, Lawrence, Wilkins and the Tigers finished off Alabama for a national championship." Deshaun Watson landed on the second team behind LSU's Joe Burrow at QB. Another second-team member is wide receiver Tee Higgins. Travis Etienne was named third-team RB. Clelin Ferrell made the third-team squad at D-end. Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Mitch Hyatt, Dorian O'Daniel, Mackensie Alexander and Dexter Lawrence made honorable mention.

