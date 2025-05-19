Tigers compile record GPA for spring semester

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University student-athletes improved their overall GPA for the ninth consecutive semester, earning a record 3.35 cumulative GPA in the Spring 2025 semester. It marked the 14th semester in a row greater than 3.0, dating to the Fall of 2018. Every Clemson team recorded a 3.0 or higher for each of the past four semesters. Three programs set or tied semester GPA records, with Women's Basketball (3.56), Rowing (3.51) and Men's Golf (3.46) setting program records. NCAA Tournament participants Men's Tennis (3.59) and Women's Tennis (3.63) led all men's and women's programs, respectively. The Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center has maintained Clemson as one of the national leaders in academic success, which saw Clemson post a 95 percent Graduation Success Rate in the most recent cohort, tops among all public Power Five institutions for the second straight year. Clemson also had a department mark of 996 out of 1000 in the most recent Academic Progress Rate data. Overall Academic Notes: Clemson's 467 undergraduate student-athletes earned a 3.31, and 62 graduate students earned a 3.77. A total of 420 student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better (79.4% of all student-athletes), and 109 individuals earned a 4.0. Forty-seven student-athletes currently carry a cumulative GPA of 4.0. Thirteen programs recorded a 3.30 or better, and 11 were above a 3.40. Team Academic Notes: The Women's Soccer program (3.64) upped its streak to 49 straight semesters (dating to the Fall of 2000) at 3.0 or better and has been above a cumulative 3.55 for the past 11 semesters. Women's Tennis posted a 3.65 in the Fall and a 3.63 in the spring, its two highest GPAs on record. The Football program recorded a 3.18, just 0.01 off its best mark, set in the Fall. A total of 80 football student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better, including 20 who earned a 4.0. In setting a program mark at 3.57, Volleyball has been at 3.42 or better in five of the past six semesters and has 13 straight semesters at 3.0 or higher. The Men's Basketball Program has been at 3.0 or better in six of the past seven semesters. Baseball's five best semesters in team history have come in the past six semesters. Women's Golf (3.53) has been at 3.0 or better in all 24 semesters since joining in the Fall of 2013, and surpassed its previous record of 3.50, set in Spring 2019. Women's Basketball (3.56) surpassed its previous record of a 3.51 in Shawn Poppie's first full semester as Head Coach and has been above a 3.0 in ten of the past 11 semesters. Rowing has been above a 3.0 in 31 straight semesters and recorded its 53rd 3.0 or better in 54 total semesters since joining in the Fall of 1998. Gymnastics recorded a 3.55, and has been at 3.50 or better in all five semesters in which they've participated. GPA Breakdown by Sport Overall – 3.35* (Including Graduate Students) Baseball – 3.19 Basketball (M) – 3.18 Basketball (W) – 3.56* Football – 3.18 Golf (M) – 3.46* Golf (W) – 3.53 Gymnastics (W) – 3.55 Lacrosse (W) – 3.49 Rowing – 3.51* Soccer (M) – 3.32 Soccer (W) – 3.64 Softball – 3.50 Tennis (M) – 3.59 Tennis (W) – 3.63 Track & Field (M) – 3.13 Track & Field (W) – 3.34 Volleyball (W) – 3.41 *Program Record