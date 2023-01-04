CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board

TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 4, Wed 18:28

TigerNet.com was ranked the No. 1 college football message board on the Internet back in 2021.

Recently, the 2022 rankings were announced for this past season, and TigerNet.com dropped two spots to No. 3 overall behind TexAgs and Auburn Sports.

The rankings in the past were based on "content, traffic, emotion, humor, anger, hate, unreasonableness, and insanity."

We accept this imaginary third-place trophy on behalf of all the TigerNet users that have made this place so unique and entertaining/fun.

The Top 20 CFB message boards were TexAgs, Auburn Sports, TigerNet, Sooner Scoop, Tiger Droppings (sounds disgusting), UGASports, Orangebloods, Bucknuts, Volnation, Swamp247, Canesinsight, InsideNebraska, Eleven Warriors, Auburnlive, Scoop Duck, Mgoblog, Dirtburglars (not sure I want to know), Phog, Cougarboard and WeareSC.

Some Clemson fans don't even realize that our website has a free message board filled with user-driven content and diehard Clemson talk.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
WATCH: CFB analyst on where Clemson falls among elite in college football
WATCH: CFB analyst on where Clemson falls among elite in college football
ESPN projection has three Tigers in top-16 of latest NFL mock draft
ESPN projection has three Tigers in top-16 of latest NFL mock draft
Clemson DE makes NFL decision
Clemson DE makes NFL decision
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 swampdonkey®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 TonyCrumpton®
spacer It's no coincidence we dropped. Somebody left the door
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 moab®
spacer pretty obvious the media minions
 tigerpaw®
spacer "..anger, hate, unreasonableness, and insanity."
 Fluxus
spacer Who is Eleven Warriors gonna blame for their 13th place
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: Who is Eleven Warriors gonna blame for their 13th place
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Who is Eleven Warriors gonna blame for their 13th place
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 Ckyzer
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 rhettfla
spacer Since traffic, emotion, anger, hate, unreasonableness
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 LeonTrotsky
spacer summoning Godsmack's song
 tigerpaw®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 Jedi_Kermit®
spacer #1 college football message board for me since 1998
 nosmelC®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 Uncle Bill®
spacer Only a matter of time
 T3Tiger®
spacer Impressive finish tiger net! Top three, would’ve made the playoffs
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 Dugatiger®
spacer Congrats and well-deserved! Oddly enough, I didn't learn
 hartins®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 Hepster
spacer Still elite!***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Does this mean TNet is no longer elite?
 rsttiger
spacer T’Net “slipping” out of the “elite” status?
 iTiger®
spacer MyFav has quite a following on Cougarboard…
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: MyFav has quite a following on Cougarboard…
 Jedi_Kermit®
spacer I gave you a cheers doohickey thingy.
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer On deer lowered. No following I'm aware of.
 MyfavOrange®
spacer This is ridiculous, Tigernet is number because of All of YOU
 HumbleServant®
spacer This is ridiculous, Tigernet is number because of All of YOU
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 Tobias27772
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board
 ICATiger
spacer LOL
 THS Athlete 50®
Read all 35 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest