TigerNet ranked No. 3 college football message board

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet.com was ranked the No. 1 college football message board on the Internet back in 2021.

Recently, the 2022 rankings were announced for this past season, and TigerNet.com dropped two spots to No. 3 overall behind TexAgs and Auburn Sports.

The rankings in the past were based on "content, traffic, emotion, humor, anger, hate, unreasonableness, and insanity."

We accept this imaginary third-place trophy on behalf of all the TigerNet users that have made this place so unique and entertaining/fun.

The Top 20 CFB message boards were TexAgs, Auburn Sports, TigerNet, Sooner Scoop, Tiger Droppings (sounds disgusting), UGASports, Orangebloods, Bucknuts, Volnation, Swamp247, Canesinsight, InsideNebraska, Eleven Warriors, Auburnlive, Scoop Duck, Mgoblog, Dirtburglars (not sure I want to know), Phog, Cougarboard and WeareSC.

Some Clemson fans don't even realize that our website has a free message board filled with user-driven content and diehard Clemson talk.