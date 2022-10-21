TigerNet Podcast: Tigers take aim at undefeated Syracuse

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It's time for part two of our TigerNet Podcast this week. In this edition, David Hood and Matt Goldin preview the noon game against Syracuse. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 and the Orange are ranked No. 14. Both teams are undefeated (Clemson is 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC and Syracuse is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the league), and the winner takes the inside track to the ACC Atlantic title.

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Make sure you grab a biscuit from Herb and Chick-fil-A before heading to the stadium Saturday.

We are proud to partner with the team at Prize Picks and would encourage you to use our code "Tigers100" for matching credit on your initial deposit - to learn more https://bit.ly/TIGERS100