TigerNet Podcast: The Cade Klubnik era begins
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Dec 9, Fri 18:32

The Cade Klubnik era began with a big night in Charlotte last Saturday as the freshman came off the bench to lead Clemson to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

Klubnik was 20-of-24 for 279 yards and ran for 30 yards in leading the Tigers to their 21st ACC Championship. In this episode of the podcast we take a look at the game, at what is next for Klubnik and the Tigers, and a look at the transfer portal.

