TigerNet Podcast: Notre Dame preview with legendary Tim Bourret

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Welcome to another week of the TigerNet podcast. In this edition, David Hood and Matt Goldin are joined by Clemson and Notre Dame legend Tim Bourret. Bourret is known affectionately as “Clemson Google” because of his encyclopedic knowledge.

Bourret has been around the Clemson program for 45 years and is a member of the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors Association) Hall of Fame. Bourret is a constant fixture on Clemson football and basketball radio calls, and even slips over to Doug Kingsmore Stadium from time to time to call baseball.

Bourret, a West Hartford, Connecticut, product, worked as both a student assistant and then a graduate assistant with longtime University of Notre Dame publicist Roger Valdiserri (a CoSIDA Hall of Famer and the 1987 Arch Ward Award winner), who served as both sports information director and associate athletics director from 1966 through the 1990s.

Then, once he moved to Clemson, Bourret did much the same, working alongside another legend in the sports information business in Bob Bradley (another CoSIDA Hall of Famer and the 1977 Arch Ward Award winner). Bradley served at Clemson for 45 years prior to his death in 2000, with Bourret eventually heading the overall Tiger media relations operation for 24 years. Clemson is the only place Bourret has ever worked on a full-time basis.

His Clemson and Notre Dame connections make him the perfect guest for this week’s podcast.

